Don't call it spam. Matt Farley's huge catalog is for the love of the game

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published April 14, 2025 at 10:49 AM EDT
WXPN/NPR

It's hard to make a living as an artist, but Matt Farley has found a way. Farley has written and recorded more than 25,000 songs about pretty much everything.

If you search for something on Spotify, chances are Matt Farley has a song about it. He's even penned a song about World Cafe's very own Raina Douris. All those streams have earned him some serious money. He knows it might look like it's scamming the system.

"Some people say that like a get-rich-quick scheme, and I'm, like, 'Oh, yeah, what a quick scheme. For 25 years, I've been like forcing myself to write songs to get a middle-class living.' "

In this session, Farley joins us in the studio to perform and talk about the creative philosophy that makes him so prolific.

"The theory is if you force yourself to be creative, regularly, then you are going to write some total garbage works of art, but you are going to just accidentally write some masterpieces."

Set List

  • "Dig In!"
  • "Timothee Chalamet Is Adored By All People Because He's Great"
  • "It's Ok to Break the Law if You Have Good Intentions"
  • "People Like Raina Douris (Because She's) Great!"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
