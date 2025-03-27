Acadiana Music Showcase: Major Handy

Louisiana's Cajun Country is one of the most unique areas of the United States. It's officially called Acadiana, after the French-speaking Acadians — or Cajuns — who settled there after being exiled from Canada by the British in the 18th century.

Our monthly series, Acadiana Music Showcase, is produced by our friends at Lafayette, La., affiliate station KRVS, and it explores this vibrant cultural melting pot through music.

Today, on a new installment of the Acadiana Music Showcase, you'll hear a performance from a fixture in the Louisiana blues and zydeco scene: Major Handy.

Born in Lafayette in 1947, Major Handy started performing in 1962, including a stint in Otis Redding's band as a teenager. The multi-instrumentalist who jams on the accordion, guitar, bass and piano has formed his own zydeco and R&B groups, including award-winning groups like Buckwheat Zydeco and Rockin' Dopsie Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters.

Set List



"Come on Home"

"Trail Ride"

"Girl, What Is That You're Doing"

Production Credits:

Audio Engineer: Tony Daigle

Artist Coordinator: Cathryn Hanks

Media Coordinator/Copy Writer: KRVS General Manager Cheryl Devall

Series Co-Producers: Assistant General Manager Megan Constantin and volunteers Sami Parbhoo and Glenn Fields

This episode of World Cafe was edited by Miguel Perez and produced by KRVS Public Media at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. It is brought to you through a partnership with Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette Travel, and The Acadian Superette.

