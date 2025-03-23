© 2025 WSHU
The Lumineers explore the ups and downs of lifelong friendship on 'Automatic'

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published March 23, 2025 at 12:52 PM EDT
Bob Sweeney
/
WXPN

For two decades, Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites have been writing songs, recording and touring together as The Lumineers. But, as Schultz says, their relationship goes way beyond that.

"It's 20 years, and we also grew up in the same hometown, where he was friends with my younger brother," Schultz says. "I was friends with his older brother, so it's, like, I remember family trips where you and your brother came with us."

In this session, Schultz and Fraites talk about the latest journey they took together: making the new Lumineers album, Automatic. They'll perform songs from it live, including a song about their friendship.

"['You're All I Got'] kind of talks about the struggles of literally, like, if I go this way, he feels it with this, like, rope," Fraites says. "Sometimes, it's almost like the rope has, like, a barb in Wes' stomach and vice versa. He wants to go left and I wanna go right."

The band also talks about self-producing Automatic and the way their songwriting has changed over the years.

Set List

  • "Same Old Song"
  • "So Long"
  • "Stubborn Love"
  • "Gloria"
  • "You're All I Got"
  • "Gun Song"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod and Will Loftus. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams and our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.
