It seems like a lifetime ago, but Pete Yorn moved to Los Angeles in the mid 90's to pursue music. It eventually lead to the release of his debut album, 2001's musicforthemorningafter. You can thank Me, Myself & Irene, the Jim Carrey comedy, for being the first film to showcase his song "Strange Condition."

Since then, he's been utterly consistent, with 11 albums over the last two decades or so, including his most recent, The Hard Way. Plus, he never lost the film bug — Yorn last appeared in Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

Today, we have a mini-concert with Pete Yorn, taken from the XPoNential Music Festival in Camden, N.J. Enjoy!

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our senior producer is Kimberly Junod.