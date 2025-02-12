With a new EP on the way, Charles Wesley Godwin charts his journey so far

Born and raised in West Virginia, Charles Wesley Godwin is the son of a coal miner and a teacher. That might sound like a fairly normal beginning for a country folk artist, but for a long time, no one would have predicted he'd end up opening shows for artists like Luke Combs or Jason Isbell.

In this session, Godwin walks us through his journey so far, from his days as a football hopeful and studying in Estonia to starting a family and releasing his album, Family Ties, in 2023.

He'll also talk about his upcoming EP, Lonely Mountain Town. Godwin performs in front of a live audience at World Cafe, including the live debut of one of the songs from his new EP, out Feb. 28.

Set List

"All Again"

"Miner Imperfections"

"The Flood"

"It's The Little Things"

