Conner Youngblood's latest album spans multiple cities and languages

Conner Youngblood lived in Nashville for almost a decade, yet he's played more shows in Poland than along Music Row. It speaks to the worldly pursuits of the solo artist who's just moved to Argentina.

Youngblood, a polyglot who speaks English, Danish, Spanish, Japanese and Russian, sang in multiple languages on his latest album, Cascades, Cascading, Cascadingly. Unlike his last album, Cheyenne, which featured his field recordings from national parks, his latest album was recorded entirely in his bedroom, with Youngblood writing, singing and playing all the notes.

In this session, Youngblood talks about taking inspiration from almost every corner of the planet, and we'll get into some live performances.

