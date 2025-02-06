© 2025 WSHU
Conner Youngblood's latest album spans multiple cities and languages

WSHU | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published February 6, 2025 at 10:58 AM EST
World Cafe/NPR

Conner Youngblood lived in Nashville for almost a decade, yet he's played more shows in Poland than along Music Row. It speaks to the worldly pursuits of the solo artist who's just moved to Argentina.

Youngblood, a polyglot who speaks English, Danish, Spanish, Japanese and Russian, sang in multiple languages on his latest album, Cascades, Cascading, Cascadingly. Unlike his last album, Cheyenne, which featured his field recordings from national parks, his latest album was recorded entirely in his bedroom, with Youngblood writing, singing and playing all the notes.

In this session, Youngblood talks about taking inspiration from almost every corner of the planet, and we'll get into some live performances.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
