Amos Lee on his latest album, 'Transmissions'

After his 2022 album, Dreamland, Amos Lee explored the music of two artists that were significant to him, Lucinda Williams and Chet Baker. Lee released two different cover albums of their work in consecutive years as a way to reset, creatively, during the pandemic. His latest album, Transmissions, spends a lot of time thinking about how to make sense of uncertainty while finding connection in all the confusion.

Lee joins us from the stage of World Cafe Live, in Philadelphia, for this studio session to talk about whether Baker and Williams rubbed off on him while working on Transmissions, and he'll share stripped down acoustic performances from his new record.

