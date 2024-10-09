© 2024 WSHU
Amos Lee on his latest album, 'Transmissions'

WSHU | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published October 9, 2024 at 9:34 AM EDT
World Cafe/NPR

After his 2022 album, Dreamland, Amos Lee explored the music of two artists that were significant to him, Lucinda Williams and Chet Baker. Lee released two different cover albums of their work in consecutive years as a way to reset, creatively, during the pandemic. His latest album, Transmissions, spends a lot of time thinking about how to make sense of uncertainty while finding connection in all the confusion.

Lee joins us from the stage of World Cafe Live, in Philadelphia, for this studio session to talk about whether Baker and Williams rubbed off on him while working on Transmissions, and he'll share stripped down acoustic performances from his new record.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
