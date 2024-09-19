© 2024 WSHU
Acadiana Music Spotlight: Louis Michot & Swamp Magic

WSHU | By Miguel Perez,
Raina Douris
Published September 19, 2024 at 10:33 AM EDT
Louis Michot
W RUSH JAGOE V.
/
Courtesy of the artist
Louis Michot

Louisiana's Cajun Country is one of the most unique areas of the United States. It's officially called Acadiana, after the French speaking Acadians who settled there after being exiled from Canada by the British in the 18th century.

On our new monthly series, Acadiana Music Spotlight, you'll get to explore this vibrant cultural melting pot through music. Produced by our friends at Layfayette, La., affiliate station KRVS, this new concert series kicks off today with a live performance from Louis Michot & Swamp Magic.

You may know Michot as the fiddle player and lead singer of the group Lost Bayou Ramblers, who won a Grammy this year for best regional roots music album.

Michot's first solo album, Rêve du Troubadour, was released in 2023 and it features Nigerian Tuareg guitarist Bombino and cellist Leyla McCalla. The songwriting on the album reflects Michot's passion for the culture of Acadiana, as he incorporates words that are distinctly Louisiana French. Enjoy!

Set List

  • "Ti Coeur Bleu"
  • "Acadiana Culture Backstep"
  • "La Lune est Croche"

Production Credits:

  • Audio Engineer, Tony Daigle
  • Artist Coordinator, Cathryn Hanks
  • Media Coordinator and copy writer, KRVS General Manager, Cheryl Devall
  • Series co-producers, Assistant General Manager, Megan Constantin and volunteers Sami Parbhoo and Glenn Fields

This episode of World Cafe was edited by Miguel Perez and produced by KRVS Public Media at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. It is brought to you through a partnership with Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette Travel, and The Acadian Superette.
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
