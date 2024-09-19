Acadiana Music Spotlight: Louis Michot & Swamp Magic

Louisiana's Cajun Country is one of the most unique areas of the United States. It's officially called Acadiana, after the French speaking Acadians who settled there after being exiled from Canada by the British in the 18th century.

On our new monthly series, Acadiana Music Spotlight, you'll get to explore this vibrant cultural melting pot through music. Produced by our friends at Layfayette, La., affiliate station KRVS, this new concert series kicks off today with a live performance from Louis Michot & Swamp Magic.

You may know Michot as the fiddle player and lead singer of the group Lost Bayou Ramblers, who won a Grammy this year for best regional roots music album.

Michot's first solo album, Rêve du Troubadour, was released in 2023 and it features Nigerian Tuareg guitarist Bombino and cellist Leyla McCalla. The songwriting on the album reflects Michot's passion for the culture of Acadiana, as he incorporates words that are distinctly Louisiana French. Enjoy!

Set List

"Ti Coeur Bleu"

"Acadiana Culture Backstep"

"La Lune est Croche"

Production Credits:

Audio Engineer, Tony Daigle

Artist Coordinator, Cathryn Hanks

Media Coordinator and copy writer, KRVS General Manager, Cheryl Devall

Series co-producers, Assistant General Manager, Megan Constantin and volunteers Sami Parbhoo and Glenn Fields

This episode of World Cafe was edited by Miguel Perez and produced by KRVS Public Media at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. It is brought to you through a partnership with Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette Travel, and The Acadian Superette.