The Culture Corner: Enter Soweto Gospel Choir's 'House of Worship'

Getting together to experience music can feel transcendent, whether you're raising your voice in song at your place of worship or you're dancing all night long at the club. With History of House, a new release from South Africa's Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir, you get to do both.

The project sees Soweto Gospel Choir put their own spin on classic club songs, with the help of Australian producer Groove Terminator.

World Cafe correspondent John Morrison gets into what it means hearing dance anthems reinterpreted this way.

"It really shows us just how deeply influential dance music has been and how it has really spread around the world," he says.

In this installment of The Culture Corner, Morrison walks us through the Soweto Gospel Choir's History of House.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.