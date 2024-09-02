© 2024 WSHU
A much-needed breather helped Dr. Dog craft its latest record

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published September 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Wyndham Garnett/Courtesy of the artist

In 2021, Dr. Dog announced they were done with touring. A lot of fans thought that might mean they wouldn't get a chance to ever see the band again. Three years later, Dr. Dog has a new album out.

The Philadelphia band has also been performing again. Earlier this year, they played a big show at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre outside Denver, Colo., they played to a giant hometown crowd in Philadelphia, and in a stripped-down performance, recorded for a live World Cafe audience. Band member Scott McMicken says that was all part of the plan.

"We never had the thought that we would stop entirely or stop making new music," he tells World Cafe.

In this session, McMicken and Toby Leaman talk about the new music they've made, and why taking a break from the band actually helped them sound better.

Set List

  • "Handyman"
  • "Love Struck"
  • "Fine White Lies"
  • "Still Can't Believe"
  • "Heart It Races"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
