Pianist Lucy Colquhoun and soprano Naomi Kilby are two talented young British musicians. Lucy Colguhoun trained at the Royal College of Music in London and the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. Naomi Kilby trained at Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest.

Today's Beautiful Music is their collaboration on the aria PIANGERO LA SORTE MIA from George Frideric Handel's opera GIULIO CESARE.