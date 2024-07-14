© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Beautiful Music NOW - Amy Dickson

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 14, 2024 at 8:34 AM EDT
courtesy of the artist

Amy Dickson is an Australian saxophone virtuoso, and a graduate of the Royal College of Music and the Conservatorium van Amsterdam. She is the first saxophonist ever to win a number of prestigious awards, including a Classical BRIT award. She started playing piano at age 2, and sax at age 6. Now she is a passionate advocate for introducing children to music through her TAKE A BREATH program, and as an ambassador of the Australian Children's Music Foundation.

Today's Beautiful Music features Amy Dickson playing the Violin Concerto #1 by Philip Glass.

Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
