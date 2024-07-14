Beautiful Music NOW - Amy Dickson

Amy Dickson is an Australian saxophone virtuoso, and a graduate of the Royal College of Music and the Conservatorium van Amsterdam. She is the first saxophonist ever to win a number of prestigious awards, including a Classical BRIT award. She started playing piano at age 2, and sax at age 6. Now she is a passionate advocate for introducing children to music through her TAKE A BREATH program, and as an ambassador of the Australian Children's Music Foundation.

Today's Beautiful Music features Amy Dickson playing the Violin Concerto #1 by Philip Glass.