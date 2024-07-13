© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Lucie Horsch

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 13, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
Dana van Leeuwen
/
courtesy of the artist

Lucie Horsch was born in 1999 into a musical family in Amsterdam, and at the age of 5 she started playing the recorder. At 9 she played the 5th Hungarian Dance by Johannes Brahms on TV, and at age 11 she was studying at the Sweelinck Academy at Amsterdam Conservatory.

Today's Beautiful Music features rising star Lucie Horsch with Fuse from a live tv performance on the Dutch TV show Podium Klassiek. They're playing Tico Tico (orig. by Zequinha de Abreu) arranged by Rob Horsting.
Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona