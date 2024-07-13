Beautiful Music NOW - Lucie Horsch

Lucie Horsch was born in 1999 into a musical family in Amsterdam, and at the age of 5 she started playing the recorder. At 9 she played the 5th Hungarian Dance by Johannes Brahms on TV, and at age 11 she was studying at the Sweelinck Academy at Amsterdam Conservatory.

Today's Beautiful Music features rising star Lucie Horsch with Fuse from a live tv performance on the Dutch TV show Podium Klassiek. They're playing Tico Tico (orig. by Zequinha de Abreu) arranged by Rob Horsting.