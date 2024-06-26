© 2024 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Stephen Hough

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published June 26, 2024 at 10:06 AM EDT
courtesy of the artist

Pianist Stephen Hough embarked on an international performing career after winning the 1983 Naumburg Competition. Hough has made more than five dozen recordings over the course of his career. He recently also composed a piano concerto.

Today's Beautiful Music features Stephen Hough as the soloist with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Edo de Waart, playing Frederic Chopin's Piano Concerto #2 op.21 from a 1994 concert.

You can also learn more about the pianist, and about his new piano concerto.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
