Beautiful Music NOW - Stephen Hough

Pianist Stephen Hough embarked on an international performing career after winning the 1983 Naumburg Competition. Hough has made more than five dozen recordings over the course of his career. He recently also composed a piano concerto.

Today's Beautiful Music features Stephen Hough as the soloist with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Edo de Waart, playing Frederic Chopin's Piano Concerto #2 op.21 from a 1994 concert.

