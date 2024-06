King Frederick the Great of Prussia is known for many things, but did you know he was also an avid music lover and an accomplished musician? He surrounded himself with some of the top musicians of his day, he played the flute, and he composed music, too!

Today's Beautiful Music is a performance of King Frederick's Flute Concerto #3 in C by flutist Emmanuel Pahud with harpsichordist Trevor Pinnock and Kammerakademie Potsdam.