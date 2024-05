Today's Beautiful Music is a tender performance of ESTRELLITA (little star) by Manuel Ponce. Originally a song, this is an arrangement for violin and piano by Jascha Heifetz, who often played it as an encore piece at his concerts. This 2019 performance features a pair of young performers -- violinist Nathan Meltzer and pianist Jessica Xylina Osborne -- at the Longy School of Music of Bard College.