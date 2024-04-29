Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.
Music Interview: Orchestra Lumos tells stories of Norway and Scheherezade
Orchestra Lumos wraps up its season of extraordinary stories on May 4th and 5that the Palace Stamford with Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade and Grieg's Piano Concerto featuring soloist Chelsea Guo, who grew up in Fairfield County, Connecticut. They talk with Kate about the works on the program and what it's like to perform for a hometown audience.