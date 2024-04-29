© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music Interviews
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music Interview: Orchestra Lumos tells stories of Norway and Scheherezade

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published April 29, 2024 at 9:30 PM EDT
pexels.com

Orchestra Lumos wraps up its season of extraordinary stories on May 4th and 5that the Palace Stamford with Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade and Grieg's Piano Concerto featuring soloist Chelsea Guo, who grew up in Fairfield County, Connecticut. They talk with Kate about the works on the program and what it's like to perform for a hometown audience.

Music
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington