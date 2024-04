Canadian musician Stewart Grant wrote his chamber work A SEDER FOR PEACE OP.5 in 2004. The composer is also an oboist and conductor, and he credits his interest in yoga and meditation and his love of nature as some of his main inspirations.

Today's Beautiful Music is a 2021 performance of A SEDER FOR PEACE by flutist Eyal Ein-Habar, oboist Dudu Carmel, and pianist Akiko Tominaga.