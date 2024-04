Today's Beautiful Music features the marvelous cellist Seth Parker Woods with pianist Andrew Rosenblum. They are playing the Cello Sonata written in 1957 by American composer, pianist, and organist George Walker (1922-2018.)

This performance took place at The 92nd Street Y in New York City. The Grammy-nominated cellist met George Walker in 2008, and you can use this link to read his passionate advocacy for this work and learn why it's so special to him.