Beautiful Music NOW - Edo de Waart

Dutch conductor Edo de Waart's career has spanned decades. The 82 year old musician is Music Director Laureate of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, former chief conductor of the Royal Flemish Philharmonic, Artistic Partner with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, and music director of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra. He has also had Music Directorships with Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra, Hong Kong Philharmonic, Antwerp Symphony, New Zealand Symphony, and Sydney Symphony Orchestra, and a Chief Conductorship with De Nederlandse Opera and Santa Fe Opera.

Last week, Edo de Waart said he woke up one morning and realized he was ready to retire! Today's Beautiful Music features Edo de Waart leading Radio Filharmonisch Orkest playing the Alpine Symphony by Richard Strauss.