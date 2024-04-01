Beautiful Music NOW - musical fun

Happy April Fool's Day! According to history.com, "Some historians speculate that April Fools' Day dates back to 1582, when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar." This changed the date of the new year from April 1 to January 1, and those who didn't switch were seen as "fools."

Today's Beautiful Music is a variety of fun musical selections, including William Grant Still's QUIT DAT FOOL'NISH...

PDQ Bach's GOLDBRICK VARIATIONS...

Victor Borge (The "Great Dane") and an opera singer...

and The Carol Burnett Show's parody of a modern music recital.