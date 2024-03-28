© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We received reports that some iPhone users with the latest version of iOS (v17.4) cannot play audio via the Grove Persistent Player.
While we work to fix the issue, we recommend downloading the WSHU app.

Beautiful Music NOW - Natalie Klouda

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 28, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
courtesy of the artist

Award-winning British violinist and composer Natalie Klouda enrolled at the Yehudi Menuhin School at age 8. Although her parents were not musicians, she grew up in a home that contained her great-grandfather's piano. He was a professional pianist and organist, and she says that having access to that piano as a child allowed her to cultivate her talent and passion for music.

Today's Beautiful Music features two of Natalie Klouda's compositions -- her solo keyboard work, BLUE MARBLE, played by pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason...

and her solo violin work THREE GLIMPSES, played by violinist Zoë Beyers. The latter includes the violinist introducing her performance.

Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOWWomen's History Month
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona