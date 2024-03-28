Beautiful Music NOW - Natalie Klouda

Award-winning British violinist and composer Natalie Klouda enrolled at the Yehudi Menuhin School at age 8. Although her parents were not musicians, she grew up in a home that contained her great-grandfather's piano. He was a professional pianist and organist, and she says that having access to that piano as a child allowed her to cultivate her talent and passion for music.

Today's Beautiful Music features two of Natalie Klouda's compositions -- her solo keyboard work, BLUE MARBLE, played by pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason...

and her solo violin work THREE GLIMPSES, played by violinist Zoë Beyers. The latter includes the violinist introducing her performance.