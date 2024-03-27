Beautiful Music NOW - Ethel Smyth

British musician Ethel Smyth lived from 1858-1944, and was a composer and conductor. She was also an avid writer and a passionate suffragette. Her compositions include a broad range of genres, including songs, chamber music, operas, sacred music, and keyboard solos.

Today's Beautiful Music features two compositions by Ethel Smyth: MARCH OF THE WOMEN performed by Glasgow University Chapel Choir, conducted by Katy Lavinia Cooper...

...and the overture to her opera THE WRECKERS played by the Scottish National Orchestra, conducted by Alexander Gibson.