Beautiful Music NOW - Ethel Smyth

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 27, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
George Grantham Bain Collection; Restored by Adam Cuerden

British musician Ethel Smyth lived from 1858-1944, and was a composer and conductor. She was also an avid writer and a passionate suffragette. Her compositions include a broad range of genres, including songs, chamber music, operas, sacred music, and keyboard solos.

Today's Beautiful Music features two compositions by Ethel Smyth: MARCH OF THE WOMEN performed by Glasgow University Chapel Choir, conducted by Katy Lavinia Cooper...

...and the overture to her opera THE WRECKERS played by the Scottish National Orchestra, conducted by Alexander Gibson.

Tags
Music Women's History MonthBeautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
