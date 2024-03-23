© 2024 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Isata, Konya, and Jeneba Kanneh-Mason

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 23, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
The Kanneh-Mason family includes seven sisters and brothers who all play musical instruments at an exceptionally high level. Raised in Nottingham, England, the award-winning siblings all play either violin, piano, or cello, and have pursued conservatory level training.

Today's Beautiful Music features three of the Kanneh-Mason sisters -- Isata, Konya, and Jeneba -- playing a three-piano arrangement of the Toccata in F by Johann Sebastian Bach.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
