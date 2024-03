Kansas City-born musician Shelley Washington is a saxophone player and composer. She cites inspiration from jazz, rock, American folk and other music, and proudly asserts, "I love making lots and lots of noise." She is also a vocalist, and doubles on flute, piccolo, clarinet, and English handbells.

Today's Beautiful Music features Jasper String Quartet from a 2019 concert playing Shelley Washington's 2016 composition, MIDDLEGROUND.