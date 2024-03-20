Beautiful Music NOW - Lorraine Hunt Lieberson

Lorraine Hunt Lieberson (1954-2006) was a professional violist before she became a professional singer. The mezzo soprano came from a musical family -- her mother was a singer, and her father was a music teacher -- but she only began her training as a singer at age 26 when she enrolled at Boston Conservatory. Her far-reaching repertory as a singer included music by her husband, Peter Lieberson, composed especially for her, as well as music by baroque era composers.

Today's Beautiful Music features Lorraine Hunt Lieberson with The Orchestra of Emmanuel Music, conducted by Craig Smith, performing Johann Sebastian Bach's Cantata BWV82 ICH HABE GENUG.