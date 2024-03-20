© 2024 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Lorraine Hunt Lieberson

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 20, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
Lorraine Hunt Lieberson (1954-2006) was a professional violist before she became a professional singer. The mezzo soprano came from a musical family -- her mother was a singer, and her father was a music teacher -- but she only began her training as a singer at age 26 when she enrolled at Boston Conservatory. Her far-reaching repertory as a singer included music by her husband, Peter Lieberson, composed especially for her, as well as music by baroque era composers.

Today's Beautiful Music features Lorraine Hunt Lieberson with The Orchestra of Emmanuel Music, conducted by Craig Smith, performing Johann Sebastian Bach's Cantata BWV82 ICH HABE GENUG.
Music Beautiful Music NOWWomen's History Month
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
