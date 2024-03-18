Beautiful Music NOW - Elizabeth Maconchy

Composer Elizabeth Maconchy lived from 1907-1994. Born in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, her Irish parents moved the family to Ireland when she was ten, so that's where she spent her early years learning music. As a teenager, she began studying at the Royal College of Music in London with prominent teachers including Charles Wood and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

Today's Beautiful Music is one of Elizabeth Maconchy's approximately 200 compositions -- her String Quartet #1 played by Bloomsbury Quartet from a 2019 recital at Wigmore Hall in London.