© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We apologize…105.7FM Sag Harbor is running at dramatically reduced power due to a technical issue. We’re working to repair it asap. Thank you for your patience.

Beautiful Music NOW - Elizabeth Maconchy

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 18, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
Howard Coster
/
National Portrait Gallery, London

Composer Elizabeth Maconchy lived from 1907-1994. Born in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, her Irish parents moved the family to Ireland when she was ten, so that's where she spent her early years learning music. As a teenager, she began studying at the Royal College of Music in London with prominent teachers including Charles Wood and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

Today's Beautiful Music is one of Elizabeth Maconchy's approximately 200 compositions -- her String Quartet #1 played by Bloomsbury Quartet from a 2019 recital at Wigmore Hall in London.

Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOWWomen's History Month
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona