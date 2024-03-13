Beautiful Music NOW - Alma Bazel Androzzo

The phenomenal operatic baritone Will Liverman has a new recording called SHOW ME THE WAY that features music by women composers. Today's Beautiful Music is a selection from the new release by Alma Bazel Androzzo, a self-taught Tennessee-born composer and pianist who lived from 1912-2001. This is her song IF I CAN HELP SOMEBODY performed by Terry Liverman (Will's mother!) with Will Liverman accompanying her on the piano. NPR's Michel Martin spoke with Will Liverman about this project.