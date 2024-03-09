© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Laury Gutiérrez

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 9, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
viola da gamba player Laury Gutiérrez
viola da gamba player Laury Gutiérrez

Venezuelan viola da gamba player Laury Gutiérrez is an early music specialist. She is the founding director of La Donna Musicale, an ensemble dedicated to the research and performance of Renaissance, Baroque, and Classical, and Contemporary music by women composers. In addition to La Donna Musicale, Laury Gutiérrez also leads Rumbarroco, a Latin-Baroque Fusion Ensemble. I had the honor of interviewing her about her career in music, and there's a link to our conversation below. Today's Beautiful Music features Rumbarroco performing Fandango Con Joropo and other music -- a little rhythmic pick-me-up for your weekend enjoyment!

Laury Gutiérrez
Tags
Music Women's History MonthBeautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona