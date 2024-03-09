Beautiful Music NOW - Laury Gutiérrez

Venezuelan viola da gamba player Laury Gutiérrez is an early music specialist. She is the founding director of La Donna Musicale, an ensemble dedicated to the research and performance of Renaissance, Baroque, and Classical, and Contemporary music by women composers. In addition to La Donna Musicale, Laury Gutiérrez also leads Rumbarroco, a Latin-Baroque Fusion Ensemble. I had the honor of interviewing her about her career in music, and there's a link to our conversation below. Today's Beautiful Music features Rumbarroco performing Fandango Con Joropo and other music -- a little rhythmic pick-me-up for your weekend enjoyment!