Beautiful Music NOW - Nokuthula Ngwenyama

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published February 22, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
Mark Morgan

In 1993, when she was just 16 years old, American violist Nokuthula Ngwenyama staked her claim as a formidable talent by winning the prestigious Primrose International Viola Competition. The following year, she won the Young Concert Artists International Auditions. The Los Angeles-born musician is of Ndebele and Japanese descent, and is also a composer. As a Fulbright scholar she studied at the Conservatoire National Superieur de Musique et de Danse de Paris and earned her Master of Theological Studies from Harvard Divinity School.

Today's Beautiful Music features Nokuthula Ngwenyama playing one of her own compositions: SONORAN STORM for solo viola.
