Beautiful Music NOW - William Chapman Nyaho

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published February 21, 2024 at 10:09 AM EST
William Chapman Nyaho
courtesy of the artist
William Chapman Nyaho

Pianist William Chapman Nyaho earned his degrees from St. Peter’s College, Oxford University, the Eastman School of Music and the University of Texas at Austin. In addition to performing and teaching, the acclaimed Ghanian-American musician is also Vice President for DEI at Music Teachers National Association. William Chapman Nyaho's passion is advocating music by composers of African descent, and today's Beautiful Music is his performance of the SPIRITUAL SUITE composed by Margaret Bonds.

Margaret Bonds was an acclaimed American composer, pianist, arranger, and teacher who lived from 1913-1972. Use this link to learn more about her life and career.
Music Beautiful Music NOWBlack History Month
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
