Beautiful Music NOW - William Chapman Nyaho

Pianist William Chapman Nyaho earned his degrees from St. Peter’s College, Oxford University, the Eastman School of Music and the University of Texas at Austin. In addition to performing and teaching, the acclaimed Ghanian-American musician is also Vice President for DEI at Music Teachers National Association. William Chapman Nyaho's passion is advocating music by composers of African descent, and today's Beautiful Music is his performance of the SPIRITUAL SUITE composed by Margaret Bonds.

Margaret Bonds was an acclaimed American composer, pianist, arranger, and teacher who lived from 1913-1972. Use this link to learn more about her life and career.

