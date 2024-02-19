Beautiful Music NOW - Golden Voices

© 2024 WSHU
WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published February 19, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
Golden Voices Concert Choir
Tuskegee University
Golden Voices Concert Choir

It's President's Day in the U.S. and music has had a long history at the White House. I was looking at the online resource WhiteHouseHistory.org and saw that President Herbert Hoover and his wife were trailblazers in hosting musicians during his time in office. Learn more about some of their "firsts" in the White House.

Among them, "With the performance of the Hampton and Tuskegee choirs, the Hoovers also became the first to bring black choirs to the White House since the Fisk Jubilee Singers sang for President Arthur. " So today's Beautiful Music is a November 2021 concert by Tuskegee University Golden Voices Concert Choir, led by Dr. Wayne Barr, and with pianist, Brenda Shuford.
Music Beautiful Music NOWBlack History Month
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
