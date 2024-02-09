Beautiful Music NOW - Kelly Hall-Tompkins

Violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins is an internationally acclaimed soloist and chamber musician. She also channels her musical passion as an entrepreneur promoting classical Music and social justice causes. In 2005, she founded Music Kitchen Food for the Soul, which brings top level classical music performances to people experiencing homelessness.

Today's Beautiful Music features Kelly Hall-Tompkins playing her arrangement of PURE IMAGINATION.

You can also listen to my interview with Kelly Hall-Tompkins about her many accomplishments and interests.

