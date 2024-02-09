© 2024 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Kelly Hall-Tompkins

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published February 9, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
courtesy of the artist

Violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins is an internationally acclaimed soloist and chamber musician. She also channels her musical passion as an entrepreneur promoting classical Music and social justice causes. In 2005, she founded Music Kitchen Food for the Soul, which brings top level classical music performances to people experiencing homelessness.

Today's Beautiful Music features Kelly Hall-Tompkins playing her arrangement of PURE IMAGINATION.

You can also listen to my interview with Kelly Hall-Tompkins about her many accomplishments and interests.
Music Beautiful Music NOWBlack History Month
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
