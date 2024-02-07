Beautiful Music NOW - Wayne Marshall

British musician Wayne Marshall is a pianist, organist, and conductor. The versatile performer has had a wide variety of prominent positions in the international classical music world, including Chief Conductor of WDR Funkhaus Orchestra Cologne and Principal Guest Conductor of Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi; and conductor of the first performance of Chineke! at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. Today's Beautiful Music is Wayne Marshall's online recital at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg.