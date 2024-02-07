© 2024 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Wayne Marshall

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published February 7, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
courtesy of the artist

British musician Wayne Marshall is a pianist, organist, and conductor. The versatile performer has had a wide variety of prominent positions in the international classical music world, including Chief Conductor of WDR Funkhaus Orchestra Cologne and Principal Guest Conductor of Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi; and conductor of the first performance of Chineke! at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. Today's Beautiful Music is Wayne Marshall's online recital at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
