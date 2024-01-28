Beautiful Music NOW - Mars

© 2024 WSHU
WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published January 28, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
A news story from earlier this week has inspired my choice of today's Beautiful Music. NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has been exploring Mars for three years, far outlasting the original expectations for its mission, and now its mission has ended. You can use this linkto learn more about Ingenuity and its mission. Today's Beautiful Music is MARS from The Planets by Gustav Holst, featuring the stellar conductor Susanna Mälkki leading the BBC Symphony Orchestra. Their performance is out of this world!
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
