Beautiful Music NOW - TwoSet Violin

Today's Beautiful Music is great FUN ... with one of the world's most talented violinists, Hilary Hahn. She is the guest with TwoSet Violin. They are a (talented) musical comedy duo: violinists Brett Yang and Eddy Chen. Not only will this show what a phenomenally talented musician Hilary Hahn is and what a voluminous repertory she has, you'll also see what a great sport she is, AND you'll gain a bit of insight into musical techniques as she tries to navigate some truly difficult challenges!