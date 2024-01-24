© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - TwoSet Violin

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published January 24, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
TwoSet Violin
courtesy of the artist
TwoSet Violin

Today's Beautiful Music is great FUN ... with one of the world's most talented violinists, Hilary Hahn. She is the guest with TwoSet Violin. They are a (talented) musical comedy duo: violinists Brett Yang and Eddy Chen. Not only will this show what a phenomenally talented musician Hilary Hahn is and what a voluminous repertory she has, you'll also see what a great sport she is, AND you'll gain a bit of insight into musical techniques as she tries to navigate some truly difficult challenges!
Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona