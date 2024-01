Today's Beautiful Music harkens back to the Medieval and Renaissance eras. It's a program of music for Irish harps and Medieval harps featuring harpist Elena Polonska, vièle and recorder player Guy Durand, and recorder player Roger Cotte.

You can also use the links below to learn more about different types of harps.

https://www.britannica.com/art/Irish-harp

https://caslabs.case.edu/medren/medieval-instruments/harp-medieval/