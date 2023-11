Are you familiar with Shakuhachi Flute? It's a bamboo end-blown flute that dates back to 16th century Japan. The instrument has a plaintive, almost other-worldly sound. And today's Beautiful Music is a solo shakuhachi performance by Rodrigo Rodriguez.

