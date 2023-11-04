© 2023 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Kevin Zephyrin

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published November 4, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
I so love learning about exceptionally talented young musicians, and sharing their performances. Today's Beautiful Music is a brilliant young bassoon player -- Kevin Zephyrin -- with Orchestra of Camerata New Jersey, conducted by Byung-Hyun Rhee,. They are performing the first movement of Carl Maria von Weber's Concerto for Bassoon and Orchestra in F Major, Op.75 from the 2018 Camerata Artists International Competition. Kevin Zephyrin was just 13 years old when he gave this lovely, poised performance.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
