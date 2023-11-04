Beautiful Music NOW - Kevin Zephyrin

I so love learning about exceptionally talented young musicians, and sharing their performances. Today's Beautiful Music is a brilliant young bassoon player -- Kevin Zephyrin -- with Orchestra of Camerata New Jersey, conducted by Byung-Hyun Rhee,. They are performing the first movement of Carl Maria von Weber's Concerto for Bassoon and Orchestra in F Major, Op.75 from the 2018 Camerata Artists International Competition. Kevin Zephyrin was just 13 years old when he gave this lovely, poised performance.