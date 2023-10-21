© 2023 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Benjamin Taylor

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published October 21, 2023

The lovely artistry of baritone Benjamin Taylor provides today's Beautiful Music from his recital earlier this year with pianist Katelan Trần Terrell. The program includes music by Mieczyslaw Karlowicz, Gregory Spears, Gordon Myers, and Gustav Mahler. Benjamin Taylor earned his Bachelor of the Arts from Morgan State University, and his Master of Music from Boston University, where he also earned his Performer’s Certificate with Boston University’s Opera Institute. In addition to winning numerous awards, he has performed with Cincinnati Opera, Boston Lyric Opera, Metropolitan Opera, Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera, Pittsburgh Opera, and Madison Opera, and was an Apprentice Artist at Santa Fe Opera.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
