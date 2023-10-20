© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Margaret Bonds

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published October 20, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
Margaret Bonds
public domain
Margaret Bonds

Today's Beautiful Music features Margaret Bonds -- her music and her life. This live concert performance by the Amherst Symphony Orchestra of her 1964 composition, MONTGOMERY VARIATIONS is preceded by an introduction to Margaret Bonds' life. Born in 1913 in Chicago, the composer, pianist, and teacher's works often drew on African-American spirituals. She also took inspiration from her friend and collaborator, African-American poet and writer Langston Hughes. In 1933, Margaret Bonds was the first black guest soloist to perform with the Chicago Symphony. Her MONTGOMERY VARIATIONS for orchestra is a set of variations on the spiritual "I Want Jesus to Walk with Me."

Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona