Today's Beautiful Music is a live concert performance of the uplifting REQUIEM IN D MINOR by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. He began composing it in late 1791, but he died in December 1791 before completing it. Greg Funfgeld conducts Lehigh University Philharmonic and Bach Choir of Bethlehem, with soloists soprano Kendra Colton, mezzo-soprano Laura Atkinson, tenor Benjamin Butterfield, and bass-baritone Dashon Burton.