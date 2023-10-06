Beautiful Music NOW - Ignacio Parreiras Neves

Brazilian musician Ignacio Parreiras Neves was a composer, singer, and conductor who lived from 1730 until 1794. His compositions were mainly religious works and, unfortunately, most of his music has been lost. Today's Beautiful Music is one of compositions that survived the centuries -- a lovely CREDO that was composed in the 18th century but not published until 2011!

