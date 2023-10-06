© 2023 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Ignacio Parreiras Neves

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published October 6, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
Church of Saint Francis of Assisi, Ouro Preto, Brazil
Church of Saint Francis of Assisi, Ouro Preto, Brazil

Brazilian musician Ignacio Parreiras Neves was a composer, singer, and conductor who lived from 1730 until 1794. His compositions were mainly religious works and, unfortunately, most of his music has been lost. Today's Beautiful Music is one of compositions that survived the centuries -- a lovely CREDO that was composed in the 18th century but not published until 2011!

You can see all the music featured for Hispanic Heritage Month on the Sunday Baroque website.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
