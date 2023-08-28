Beautiful Music NOW - Louise Farrenc

Are you familiar with composer Louise Farrenc's music? The Romantic-era Parisian musician lived from 1804-1875, and was a virtuoso pianist, teacher, and composer of three symphonies, chamber music, and choral music. At 15, she started private composition lessons with Anton Reicha, who was composition teacher at the Paris Conservatory. (Women were prohibited from enrolling at the Conservatory.) Years later, Louise Farrenc became the only woman to hold a permanent faculty position at the Paris Conservatoire in the 19th century.

Today's Beautiful Music features Louise Farrenc's ETUDE IN F# MINOR OP. 26 #10 performed by pianist Madelaine Jones. Read a NY Times article about the composer.