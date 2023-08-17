© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Beautiful Music NOW - Wynton Marsalis

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 17, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
Luigi Beverelli
Wynton Marsalis

Musician Wynton Marsalis has many talents, awards, and accomplishments -- a trumpeter who plays jazz and classical music, a bandleader, winner of multiple Grammy Awards and a Pulitzer Prize, and so much more. The scope of his influence, interests, and accomplishments is too broad and lengthy to list fully! Wynton Marsalis is also an imaginative composer, and today's Beautiful Music features a movement (section) from his Violin Concerto played by violinist Nicola Benedetti and the Verbier Festival orchestra conducted by James Gaffigan.

Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona