Beautiful Music NOW - Wynton Marsalis

Musician Wynton Marsalis has many talents, awards, and accomplishments -- a trumpeter who plays jazz and classical music, a bandleader, winner of multiple Grammy Awards and a Pulitzer Prize, and so much more. The scope of his influence, interests, and accomplishments is too broad and lengthy to list fully! Wynton Marsalis is also an imaginative composer, and today's Beautiful Music features a movement (section) from his Violin Concerto played by violinist Nicola Benedetti and the Verbier Festival orchestra conducted by James Gaffigan.