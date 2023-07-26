Beautiful Music NOW - Brandee Younger & Dezron Douglas

Brandee Younger is a harpist and Dezron Douglas is a bassist, and they collaborated in a 2021 performance at Columbia's Miller Theatre. The two musicians have a wide repertory, and their program included Rama Rama by Alice Coltrane, Foligno by Dezron Douglas, Unrest I & II by Brandee Younger, Equinox by John Coltrane, and Mercy Mercy Me by Marvin Gaye.

It's captivating to hear the sound of harp and bass played by these two fine musicians, who provide today's Beautiful Music.