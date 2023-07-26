Beautiful Music NOW - Brandee Younger & Dezron Douglas

© 2023 WSHU
WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 26, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT
Brandee Younger is a harpist and Dezron Douglas is a bassist, and they collaborated in a 2021 performance at Columbia's Miller Theatre. The two musicians have a wide repertory, and their program included Rama Rama by Alice Coltrane, Foligno by Dezron Douglas, Unrest I & II by Brandee Younger, Equinox by John Coltrane, and Mercy Mercy Me by Marvin Gaye.

It's captivating to hear the sound of harp and bass played by these two fine musicians, who provide today's Beautiful Music.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
