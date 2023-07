The marvelous lutenist Thomas Dunford provides today's Beautiful Music. Dunford studied at Paris Conservatoire and Schola Cantorum in Basel, and he is the son of two professional musicians: viola da gamba players Sylvia Abramowicz and Jonathan Dunford. This 2017 Wigmore Hall recital features Thomas Dunford playing music by John Dowland, Giovanni Kapsberger, and Joan Ambrosio Dalza. (make sure you stick around for the encore!)