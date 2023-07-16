© 2023 WSHU
Music

Beautiful Music NOW - Briana Elyse Hunter

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 16, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
Mezzo-soprano Briana Elyse Hunter

Mezzo-soprano Briana Elyse Hunter is a Malvern, Pennsylvania native who earned her music degrees from Davidson College and Manhattan School of Music. She is an award-winning and critically acclaimed musician and actress who has performed at the Metropolitan Opera, Mostly Mozart, Seattle Opera, and Pittsburgh Opera, among many others. Ms. Hunter created the role of Mother in Tazewell Thompson and Jeanine Tesori’s opera Blue at the Glimmerglass Festival.

Today's Beautiful Music features Briana Hunter singing the aria I LOVE HIM from Blue. You can also read more about the talented singer.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
