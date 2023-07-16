Beautiful Music NOW - Briana Elyse Hunter

Mezzo-soprano Briana Elyse Hunter is a Malvern, Pennsylvania native who earned her music degrees from Davidson College and Manhattan School of Music. She is an award-winning and critically acclaimed musician and actress who has performed at the Metropolitan Opera, Mostly Mozart, Seattle Opera, and Pittsburgh Opera, among many others. Ms. Hunter created the role of Mother in Tazewell Thompson and Jeanine Tesori’s opera Blue at the Glimmerglass Festival.

Today's Beautiful Music features Briana Hunter singing the aria I LOVE HIM from Blue. You can also read more about the talented singer.