Beautiful Music NOW - Barbara Assiginaak

Barbara Assiginaak (aka Croall) is an Odawa First Nation composer born in 1966 in Manidoo Mnissing, Giniw dodem. She has had commissions and performances from leading orchestras, ensembles and soloists across Canada, the US, the UK, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Barbara also plays, performs, and composes on the pipigwan and for voice in the traditional Anishinaabe way. She is also a classically-trained musician with music degrees and diplomas from Centre Acanthes (France), the Musikhochschule in Munich (Germany), The Royal Conservatory of Music (Toronto), and the University of Toronto. Today's Beautiful Music is her composition Zaagi'idiwin Nagamon (Love Song) performed by he Hannaford Street Silver Band.