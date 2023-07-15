© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Beautiful Music NOW - Barbara Assiginaak

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 15, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
National Arts Centre

Barbara Assiginaak (aka Croall) is an Odawa First Nation composer born in 1966 in Manidoo Mnissing, Giniw dodem. She has had commissions and performances from leading orchestras, ensembles and soloists across Canada, the US, the UK, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Barbara also plays, performs, and composes on the pipigwan and for voice in the traditional Anishinaabe way. She is also a classically-trained musician with music degrees and diplomas from Centre Acanthes (France), the Musikhochschule in Munich (Germany), The Royal Conservatory of Music (Toronto), and the University of Toronto. Today's Beautiful Music is her composition Zaagi'idiwin Nagamon (Love Song) performed by he Hannaford Street Silver Band.

Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona