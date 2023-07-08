Beautiful Music NOW - Brass Music

I'm a big fan of brass music -- I love its spirited buoyance, and I especially love the Trumpet Concerto by Giuseppe Tartini. So today's Beautiful Music features trumpeter Paul Merkelo as the soloist with Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, conducted by their new Music Director, Rafael Payare.

The Venezuelan conductor is himself a brass player -- at age 14 he began playing French horn in the El Sistema program. You can read more about Rafael Payare and Paul Merkelo.