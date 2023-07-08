© 2023 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Brass Music

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT
trumpeter Paul Merkelo and conductor Rafael Payare

I'm a big fan of brass music -- I love its spirited buoyance, and I especially love the Trumpet Concerto by Giuseppe Tartini. So today's Beautiful Music features trumpeter Paul Merkelo as the soloist with Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, conducted by their new Music Director, Rafael Payare.

The Venezuelan conductor is himself a brass player -- at age 14 he began playing French horn in the El Sistema program. You can read more about Rafael Payare and Paul Merkelo.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
